TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man was fatally stabbed at an arena in New Jersey's capital city while a high school basketball tournament game was being played there, authorities said.

The incident at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Khalil Glanton, 22, of Trenton, was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made. A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Authorities declined to provide further details about the incident, including if it was connected in any way to the game, which ended around the time the stabbing occurred.

In other news

Vermont further extends warning after 3 ice fishermen deaths

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two …

Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.