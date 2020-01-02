In a Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, youngsters line up to see the Hershey's Kissmobile during its stop in Berlin, Vt. The Hershey Company has confirmed that their small fleet of Kissmobiles won’t be hitting the road again in 2020. The decision, said Hershey Company spokesperson Jeff Beckman, was made due to the aging conditions of the vehicles. One of the vehicles will be taking up permanent residence at the AACA Museum, just down the road from Hershey’s main offices in Pennsylvania.