Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy... WHAT...Air Quality Alert WHERE...Eastern Nebraska WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups ADDITIONAL DETAILS... During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. Prescribed burning is being conducted in the region for the management of prairie and rangelands, and smoke may affect the air quality in Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur. Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke. Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff.