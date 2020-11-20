Dan Donovan, joined by his wife, Barbara, holds the antique shillelagh he used to chase burglars from the couple's Niles home even hitting one of the men in the back of the head, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Niles, Ill. Donovan, an 81-year-old former Marine from suburban Chicago used his grandfather's antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars and deliver one a thump in the head for his trouble.