In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 photo, instead of just hanging ten when surfing with his girlfriend, Chris Garth drops to one knee and proposes to Lauren Oiye in the surf off Queen's Beach in Waikiki in Honolulu. Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean. Luckily, he had a spare. Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queen's Beach, where the two met years before.