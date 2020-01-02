In this Dec. 30, 2019 photo, server Danielle Franzoni holds a receipt from a customer with a $2,020 tip included at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Mich. The credit card receipt said "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge." Franzoni, a single mother, couldn't believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was legitimate. She said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago. Franzoni plans to use the money to reinstate her driver's license and build savings.