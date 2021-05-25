BERLIN (AP) — Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to $1.2 million in the trash, not realizing that the packages they’d found inside banana crates were drugs, customs officials said Tuesday.

Authorities said that a fruit logistics company in Erding, near Munich, called police on May 10 to report that workers had discovered at least almost 10 pounds of cocaine in organic waste bins on their premises.

Police determined that the drugs had been dumped there a day earlier by subcontractors who gave no thought to the “foreign objects” they found wrapped in tape inside the banana crates before discarding them.

The Munich customs office said the crates had been shipped from Ecuador via the Netherlands. No further packets of the high-grade cocaine were found.

Tags

In other news

Germany: Large cocaine haul thrown in garbage bins

BERLIN (AP) — Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to $1.2 million in the trash, not realizing that the packages they’d found inside banana crates were drugs, customs officials said Tuesday.

Hundreds in California line up for blooming ‘corpse flower’

Hundreds in California line up for blooming ‘corpse flower’

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors.