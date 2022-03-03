Volunteer "Puppy Raisers" from left, Lynette Gebhardt, Debbie Dugan, Leigh Goetzke and Debbie Roschli, attempt to wrangle their puppies on the tarmac for a photo at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade, Md., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. They will raise the puppies for a year for the Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy program that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss and vision impairment at no cost to the recipient.