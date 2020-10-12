This Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows an unmanned boat going over a dock on the St. Lucie River in Florida. Three people conducting a photo shoot on the boat somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control. The boat circled the men numerous times, forcing them to dive underwater so it wouldn't run them over. The boat then straightened out, hit a concrete dock, went airborne and hit a second dock before coming to a stop.