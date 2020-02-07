In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, discusses the upcoming live-action film "The Lion King" during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Walt Disney Co. has apologized to a California school that was charged a $250 licensing fee after showing the company's film "The Lion King" during a fundraiser. Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley was billed by Movie Licensing USA on behalf of Disney for "illegally screening" the film at a "parent's night out" event that raised $800 last year, KPIX-TV reported Thursday, Feb. 5.