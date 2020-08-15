Delivery truck loses axle near Creighton

You've heard of blowing a tire, but how about losing an axle? According to their Facebook page, the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with a truck/trailer that was traveling on Old Highway 108 near Creighton on Friday, Aug. 14. The driver stated that he felt something funny as he was driving. That was obviously his axle falling out from under the trailer. The State Patrol wants to stress the importance of maintenance and pre-trip inspections.

There was no report on the condition of the products in the trailer.

