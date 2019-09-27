In this July 25, 1990, file photo, comedienne Roseanne Barr holds her fingers in her ears as she screams the National Anthem between games of the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader in San Diego, Calif. A Delaware school district played a parody version of the national anthem before a volleyball match, surprising spectators with Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, for the shock at its Tuesday game with Milford High. Superintendent David Perrington says pre-game proceedings will be improved. Officials didn’t say how Barr’s version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, came to be used.