COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police have confiscated a high-performance luxury car after its new owner was caught speeding as he drove it home from Germany to Norway.

The man, an Iraqi citizen resident in Norway who was not identified, was registered Thursday as driving at 147 mph in his Lamborghini Huracan on a stretch of highway where the top speed is 81 mph.

Under a new Danish law, police can seize the vehicles of reckless drivers and auction them off, with the money going into Danish coffers.

The man had bought the car hours earlier in Germany for $310,000.

Jess Falberg, the on-duty officer with the northern Denmark police, said the owner was “a little annoyed” when the car was seized.

The car owner will also be fined for speeding in due course.

Tags

In other news

A wedding with flare: 2 men fined over Coast Guard search

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men authorities say touched off a needless and expensive ocean search-and-rescue effort when they fired maritime distress flares to celebrate a friend’s wedding have agreed to pay $5,000 each to settle the case, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

In ‘The Rescue’ a perilous underwater mission in focus

In ‘The Rescue’ a perilous underwater mission in focus

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Stanton, the elite British cave diver who helped lead the mission to save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018, isn’t much for movies. Stanton will without hesitation plunge into the murkiest of waters but he rarely sets foot inside a…

Convicted sheriff gives thumbs-up review of jail he ran

Convicted sheriff gives thumbs-up review of jail he ran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama sheriff removed from office after being convicted of theft and ethics violations is giving five-star reviews to the jail where he spent more than two weeks in custody. Perhaps he should: He ran it for decades.