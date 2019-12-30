Jason Roy and Valerie Sneade say their vows in front of friends and family at the Dunkin' Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. The couple reunited for their wedding vows at the Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly thirty years ago. Except for a couple of chance encounters, Sneade and Roy mostly didn't see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same donut shop in 1992 led the young couple to slowly cut ties. Sneade and Roy blame misunderstandings at the time and words that didn't come out right.