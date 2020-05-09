Cops: McDonald’s mask scofflaw breaks window, steals panties

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — A man who had been kicked out of a McDonald’s restaurant for having no face mask threw a rock through the window, stole some underwear from a Walmart and surrendered when police threatened to set a dog on him, authorities said.
Jason Daddario, 37, was charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace, according to a police report. An attorney to comment on his behalf couldn’t be found.
Daddario was asked to leave the McDonald’s in Brooklyn, Connecticut, last week for failing to comply with a statewide order to wear masks in businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Daddario threw the rock and then stole several pairs of “ladies underwear” from a nearby Walmart, according to the police report.
He tried to flee but thought better of it when a police dog met him as he left the store, authorities said.