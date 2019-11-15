This photo provided by Harford County Sheriff’s Office shows Nathan Michael Newell. Police in Maryland have arrested Newell, a bank teller accused of breaking into the home of a customer who had recently withdrawn a large sum of money. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Newell assaulted a 78-year-old man and his stepdaughter Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, inside a Bel Air home. He got away but was arrested at the bank Wednesday.