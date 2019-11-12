A fireball, likely a meteor, streaked across the St. Louis sky. There were reports all across Missouri.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An apparent meteor has brightened the night sky over St. Louis.

The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light streaking across the area Monday night with homes in the background. It was captured by a volunteer storm spotter in the suburb of O’Fallon.

Other videos posted on social media showed the Gateway Arch in the background. KSDK-TV Meteorologist Scott Connell says the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely.

