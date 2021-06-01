MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — After years of fighting and litigation over who can include “Orlando” in the name of their central Florida airport, Orlando International Airport officials and Orlando Melbourne International Airport officials have tentatively agreed that Orlando Melbourne International Airport will change its name to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The Melbourne Airport Authority announced the Space Coast airport’s new name Friday. The name change was legally agreed upon to everyone’s mutual satisfaction in a consent and license agreement, officials said. It must be approved by both airport boards.

The newly renamed Melbourne Orlando International Airport is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando International Airport, which is the busiest airport in Florida.

The Melbourne International Airport began operations in 1928 and changed its name in 2015 to Orlando Melbourne International Airport in an effort to attract more travelers. Officials with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates the Orlando International Airport, took issue with the new name of the Orlando Melbourne International Airport and eventually filed a federal lawsuit in 2019. The lawsuit claimed the Orlando Melbourne International Airport was misleading passengers into believing they were going to the theme park mecca in the middle of the state instead of Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Tags

In other news

Airport changes name after years of fighting over ‘Orlando’

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — After years of fighting and litigation over who can include “Orlando” in the name of their central Florida airport, Orlando International Airport officials and Orlando Melbourne International Airport officials have tentatively agreed that Orlando Melbourne Internationa…

Germany: Large cocaine haul thrown in garbage bins

BERLIN (AP) — Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to $1.2 million in the trash, not realizing that the packages they’d found inside banana crates were drugs, customs officials said Tuesday.

Hundreds in California line up for blooming ‘corpse flower’

Hundreds in California line up for blooming ‘corpse flower’

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors.

Fish from heaven?

Fish from heaven?

Manna from heaven, a sign from above or just a bird losing its lunch? Sister Ann Terese of Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk and some good friends visiting outside on the grounds of the monastery were surprised Wednesday when a fish dropped out of the sky and landed on the sidewalk in front of…