An Austrian NATO peacekeeping EUFOR soldier stops as during patrol in downtown Sarajevo, Bosnia, Monday, March 7, 2022. For some European countries watching Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine, there are fears that they could be next. Western officials say the most vulnerable could be those who are not members of the NATO military alliance or the European Union, and thus alone and unprotected — including Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova and Russia's neighbor Georgia, both of them formerly part of the Soviet Union — along with the Balkan states of Bosnia and Kosovo.