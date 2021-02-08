PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 1,600-pound steer has been reported roaming the streets of Rhode Island’s capital.

Workers with Rhode Island Beef & Veal told WJAR-TV that a wholesaler lost control of the cow while unloading it for slaughter.

The animal was first spotted in Johnston, about 10 miles west of Providence, by Tho Xaykosy, an Uber driver.

“It was about 2 a.m. I was on my way to pick up a passenger, and I look to my left, and there was a cow there, just hanging out, waiting for the red light! When it turned green, the cow goes! I was like …” Xaykosy said, shaking his head.

The steer eventually made it to Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. Neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal, according to a police report.

Johnston police say the animal was still on the run as of Thursday night.

Tags

In other news

Whoa! Boa constrictor stuck in car dashboard freed unharmed

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) — A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina needed the help of some animal control officers to wriggle free. But the snake believed to measure about 5 feet in length was ultimately released unharmed from its owner’s vehicle —…

San Diego Zoo gorillas close to full recovery from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are expected to make a full recovery weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States.