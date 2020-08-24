ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A 150-pound tortoise who escaped from a Tennessee home has been returned after 74 days, managing to make it less than a mile during his slow and steady journey.

Though the African Sulcata Tortoise named Soloman crawled away from his Ashland City enclosure more than two months ago, he was discovered just an eighth of a mile away from home last week, his owner, Lynn Cole, said Friday.

Cole said a man and his son spotted Solomon grazing in a valley at a construction site and returned him within minutes.

He didn’t seem to make it far, but Cole said the true extent of the 15-year-old tortoise’s trek remains a mystery.

“I guess that we will never know the full details of Solomon’s great adventure and how he managed to elude us all for so long,” Cole told the news outlet. “No matter his traveled course or intent, thanks to the gentleman and his son who happened to be driving by at that moment, Solomon is now safely at home and, as such, so much joy has been returned to our family.”

Cole said Solomon is a beloved pet who has been with their family since birth. The owners said they would pay his rescuers a reward for returning him home.

Tags

In other news

City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they’re naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.

+3
Delivery truck loses axle near Creighton

Delivery truck loses axle near Creighton

You've heard of blowing a tire, but how about losing an axle? According to their Facebook page, the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with a truck/trailer that was traveling on Old Highway 108 near Creighton on Friday, Aug. 14. The driver stated that he felt something funny as he was driving. T…

3 arrested in attack on worker enforcing virus rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have arrested three women accused of assaulting a teenage restaurant hostess because they were upset they couldn’t all be seated together due to coronavirus distancing rules.