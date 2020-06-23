EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool in New Jersey is under investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Neighbors called police who responded to the home Monday afternoon.

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen said a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old male family member had died. Authorities have not released their names.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.

The county medical examiner has not yet released what caused the deaths.

