An adolescent Humpback whale designated "Whale 0140," identified through patterns on the whale's fluke, is seen from the vessel American Princess during a cruise offered by Gotham Whale, as the cetacean is spotted off the northern New Jersey coast line Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. There are numerous theories about why whales are suddenly flocking to the city, but one of the most widely held is that the menhaden population has grown around New York and New Jersey. Menhaden are small, schooling fish that humpbacks relish.