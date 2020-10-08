World Trade Organization to be led by a woman for first time

FILE - This file photo combo shows the candidates for the WTO Director-General selection process at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, pictured from Wednesday to Friday, July 15 - 17, 2020, Yoo Myung-hee, of Korea, left and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, of Nigeria. The World Trade Organization says South Korea’s trade minister and a Harvard-trained former Nigerian finance minister have qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general, ensuring a woman in the top job for the first time. WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 that a selection committee found Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria and Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea qualified for the final round in a race expected to end in the coming weeks.