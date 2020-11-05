In this Nov. 3, 2020, photo, a worker scans and tabulate ballots at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. As election postmortems go, the one that began in Florida Wednesday was especially wrenching for Democrats. While they could share in the possibility of a Biden victory, as other battleground states continue to tally votes, the soul searching and second-guessing has begun amid another high-profile loss at the ballot box.