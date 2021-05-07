GENEVA (AP) — A key World Health Organization panel was set to decide Friday whether to authorize emergency of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine, a WHO spokesperson said, potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed program.

The review by a technical advisory group could open the possibility of the Sinopharm vaccine being included in the U.N.-backed COVAX program in the coming weeks or months, and distributed through WHO’s regional office for the Americas and the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said a decision was expected later Friday.

Apart from efficacy information, Sinopharm has released very little public data about its two vaccines - one developed by its Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the other by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

The Beijing shot is one that WHO is considering for an emergency use listing.

A separate group advising the U.N. agency on vaccines said it was “very confident” the Sinopharm vaccine protects people ages 18-59. The group said it had a “low level of confidence” of vaccine’s efficacy in people 60 and over. It expressed “very low confidence” in the available data about potentially serious side effects in that age group.

Tags

In other news

India’s disaster hangs over countries facing COVID-19 surges

India’s disaster hangs over countries facing COVID-19 surges

SOHAG, Egypt (AP) — Countries worldwide wrestling with new coronavirus surges are trying to ensure they aren’t hit by an India-style disaster. They face many of the same risks, including large populations that have shirked restrictions and fragile health systems shaken under the strain.

WHO panel set to decide on emergency use of Chinese vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — A key World Health Organization panel was set to decide Friday whether to authorize emergency of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine, a WHO spokesperson said, potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed program.

More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

GENEVA (AP) — France joined the United States on Thursday in supporting an easing of patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines that could help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic. While the backing from two countries with major drugmakers is important, many obstac…

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated.

Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench the South

Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench the South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relentless wind and rain keeps pummeling much of the southeastern United States, spawning tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. The storms have prompted boat rescues and toppled trees and power lines.