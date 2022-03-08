What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

Gas prices are advertised at over five dollars a gallon, Feb. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gasoline prices are rising again as talk grows about the United States banning imports of oil from Russia to punish the country for invading Ukraine. The national average price, Monday, March 7, 2022, jumped above $4.06 a gallon. Auto club AAA says that's the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008.