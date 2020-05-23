Virus Outbreak New York Beaches

People get some fresh air at Orchard Beach in the Bronx borough of New York, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Parks, boardwalks and beaches attracted some crowds this weekend, though city beaches aren't officially open and won't be for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. 

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine were offered an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state’s ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The governor signed an order late Friday allowing people to assemble in groups of as many as 10 as long as they stay at least 6 feet from other people and wear masks when they can’t maintain that distance.

The surprise order came hours after the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging earlier rules allowing gatherings only for religious services and Memorial Day commemorations. The NYCLU argued the Constitution requires the same right be extended to people gathering for other reasons.

Cuomo’s move could clear the way for New Yorkers to picnic together in parks and backyards — if they don’t get too close to their friends. They can also head to New York City beaches this weekend, but they shouldn’t expect to get in the water, and they’d better be wearing a mask.

The forecast appeared less than ideal for the holiday weekend, however, with rain expected Saturday and clouds on Sunday.

While beaches elsewhere in the region will be open for swimming, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said swimming is not allowed at the city’s beaches and may not be all summer.

“I’ve been really clear about the beaches; they are closed for swimming,” de Blasio said Friday at his daily coronavirus briefing. “There will not be lifeguards. People are not supposed to go to the beach to swim.”

The danger of swimming without lifeguards on duty was made clear Friday when a 24-year-old man drowned off Rockaway Beach in Queens.

The main reason the mayor has cited for the swimming ban was to curb the spread of the virus by keeping people off public transportation.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of beach season in New York City, with — in normal years — lifeguards starting duty and swimming permitted.

While beaches on Long Island or in New Jersey are usually reached by driving, city residents typically take the subway to summertime destinations like Coney Island or Rockaway Beach.

Under guidelines intended to keep crowds from flocking to the beaches, people who live nearby can go there to walk or to sit, de Blasio said. Hundreds of police officers and civilian city workers will be on hand to disperse gatherings that violate social distancing rules and to hand out masks to people who aren’t wearing them, he said.

“I’m very hopeful that this weekend at our beaches, you’re going to see people following the rules because they know it’s the right thing to do,” de Blasio said. “But if they need some reminders, of course there’ll be people out there educating, giving out face coverings.”

While most of New York state has begun to ease restrictions, de Blasio and Cuomo, both Democrats, have said that New York City, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States, is still weeks away from starting to reopen.

Tags

In other news

Zero cases in China as virus surges in Latin America, India

Zero cases in China as virus surges in Latin America, India

BERLIN (AP) — New coronavirus cases in China fell to zero on Saturday for the first time but surged in India and overwhelmed hospitals across Latin America – both in countries lax about lockdowns and those lauded for firm, early confinement. The virus hit a reopened church in Germany and pro…

As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared

As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared

As lockdowns ease across the United States, millions of Americans are set to take tentative steps outdoors to celebrate Memorial Day. But public health officials are still concerned that if people congregate in crowds or engage in other risky behavior, the long weekend could cause the corona…

US farmers leaning more heavily on government loan programs

US farmers leaning more heavily on government loan programs

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Farmers across the nation leaned more heavily upon the federal government last year to finance their agricultural operations amid low commodity prices and trade disputes, and more of the money they borrowed is now delinquent.

Nebraska to loosen more coronavirus restrictions in June

Nebraska to loosen more coronavirus restrictions in June

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will let bars, zoos, movie theaters and swimming pools reopen and allow small concerts and auctions to resume on June 1 in all but four hard-hit counties, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday as the number of coronavirus deaths continued to rise.

Tornado in Indonesia kills 2, damages hundreds of homes

Tornado in Indonesia kills 2, damages hundreds of homes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A tornado ripped through several villages on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least two people, damaging hundreds of homes, and fatally knocking over a cow, a disaster official said Thursday.

Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears

Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — High schools nationwide have canceled or postponed traditional graduation ceremonies to avoid worsening the spread of the new coronavirus, but some are going ahead with full-fledged springtime commencement exercises as usual, with tweaks to account for health concerns.