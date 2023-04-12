Russia Volcanic Eruption

In this photo provided by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Volcanology Institute, volcanic ash covers the ground and houses after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption in Klyuchi village on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The volcano has erupted on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption early Tuesday of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, spewed clouds of dust 12 miles into the sky.

 Yury Demyanchuk/Russian Academy of Sciences' Volcanology Institute via AP

MOSCOW (AP) — A volcano spewed out ash for a second day Wednesday on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing dust more than 300 miles northwest and engulfing several villages in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued Wednesday, spewing clouds of dust more than 6 miles into the sky.

Since the start of the eruption, the area has been closed to aircraft and residents have been advised to stay indoors.

The villages located some 30 miles from the volcano, were covered by nearly 8-inch layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

Shiveluch has two parts — the 10,771-foot Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 4,000 miles east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

