In this April 22, 2020 file photo President Donald Trump watches as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams holds up his face mask as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. Adams who was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August while in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases, appears for a virtual arraignment in a Hawaii court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.