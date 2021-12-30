Mideast Drugs Seizure

In this aerial photo released by the U.S. Navy, U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) inventory an illicit shipment of drugs while aboard a stateless dhow vessel transiting international waters in the Arabian Sea, Dec. 27, 2021. United States navy vessels seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million in a major bust by the international maritime operation in the region, officials said Thursday. 

 U.S. Navy photo Via AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — United States navy vessels seized 849 pounds of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million, in a major bust by the international maritime operation in the region, officials said Thursday.

The USS Tempest and USS Typhoon seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless fishing vessel plying Mideast waters, the international task force said in a statement. The seizure took place on Monday.

The Navy said the fishing vessel likely came from Iran. All nine crew members identified themselves as Iranian nationals, according to Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

He did not elaborate on who manufactured the drugs or their ultimate destination.

As the task force ramps up regional patrols, it has confiscated illegal drugs worth over $193 million during operations at sea this year — more than the amount of drugs seized in the last four years combined, its statement said.

Heroin is trafficked to the Middle East and even Europe by land from Iran and Afghanistan through well-worn land routes in the Balkans, Southern Caucasus mountains or Saudi Arabia, according to last year's U.N. Global Synthetic Drugs Assessment. Smugglers from Iran have increasingly taken to sea to bring heroin into South Asia, the report added, with Iranian and Pakistani sailors often arrested near Sri Lanka.

Iran's porous 1195 mile-long eastern border with Afghanistan, the world’s largest producer of opium, has turned it into a key transit country for the illicit drug trade.

In other news

Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

DENVER (AP) — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings, authorities said Tuesday.

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral conscience, dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral conscience, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed a…

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.