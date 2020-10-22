In this June 11, 2020, file photo, information signs are displayed at the closed Illinois Department of Employment Security WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill. U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.70 million July.