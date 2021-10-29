Consumer Confidence

A fan shops for souvenirs, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. U.S. consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines as the public’s anxiety about the delta variant of coronavirus appear to have abated. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 113.8 in October, up from 109.8 in September. 

 AP Photo/Matt Slocum

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers slowed their spending to a gain of just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation.

At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4.4% last month from a year earlier — the fastest such increase in three decades.

Sharply rising prices, in part a result of supply shortages, have imposed a growing burden on American households. For months, annual inflation has remained far above the modest annual rates of 2% or less that prevailed before the pandemic recession.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, fell 1% in September the sharpest decline in four months. Wages jumped 0.8% — twice the August gain and a reflection of a tight job market that has forced employers to raise pay to attract workers.

By contrast, the category of spending that includes government benefits plunged 7%, reflecting the expiration of emergency federal programs including expanded unemployment benefits. The expiration of those programs has exerted a drag on overall income.

The economy, while growing, is still being hampered by COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages. On Thursday, the government estimated that the economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.

For the July-September quarter as a whole, consumer spending, which fuels about 70% of overall economic activity, weakened to an annual growth rate of just 1.6%. That was down significantly from the previous quarter.

Economists remain hopeful for a bounce-back in the current quarter, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising, businesses investing and more Americans venturing out to spend money. Many analysts think the economy will rebound at a solid annual growth rate of at least 4% this quarter.

In Friday’s report on consumer spending, the government said that last month's 0.6% increase marked a slowdown from the 1% gain in August. Purchases of goods slowed to a 0.5% rise in September, compared with a 1.6% increase in August. More Americans have been shifting their spending away from the physical goods that many purchased while hunkered down at home to spending on services, from haircuts to airline tickets to restaurant meals. In some cases, a shortage of products, related to bottlenecked supply chains, are keeping a lid on goods purchases.

The 12-month increase of 4.4% in a price gauge preferred by the Fed, the largest such rise since early 1991, reflected a continuation of the inflation pressures that have intensified in recent months. So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, rose by a slightly milder 3.6% over the past year.

Most economists expect consumer spending to strengthen as supply problems ease. The resilience of such spending has fueled businesses’ need for workers, and in many cases they can’t find enough. In September, employers added just 194,000 jobs, a second straight tepid gain and a sign that the pandemic still had a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to attract applicants to fill jobs. Many people who lost jobs in the pandemic have yet to start looking again.

Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said she thinks that consumer spending, which slowed to an annual growth rate of just 1.6% in the July-September period, is rebounding in the current quarter.

“An improving health situation, rising mobility, improving employment trends and solid household finances,” Boussour wrote, should help fuel a consumer spending increase of around 5% this quarter.

The report Friday showed that the saving rate dipped to 7.5% of after-tax income in September, a still-high level but down from 9.2% in August.

Tags

In other news

Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux

Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats' idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden's social services and climate change plan has quickly run into criticism as too cumbersome, with some lawmakers preferring the original plan of simply raising the top tax rates on corporatio…

How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin's gun fired

How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin's gun fired

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Light from a high afternoon sun slanted through the tall windows of the weathered wooden church, catching on the plank floorboards and illuminating the stained glass. Outside, the arid ground of the northern New Mexico foothills stretched for miles — a picturesque setti…

Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

LONDON (AP) — Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen on Monday told lawmakers in the United Kingdom working on legislation to rein in social media companies that the company is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety.

Biden's Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime

Biden's Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Sitting face to face across a desk, President Joe Biden and Pope Francis engaged in extended talks on climate change, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic Friday as the world's two most prominent Roman Catholics ran overtime in highly personal discussions that also touche…

Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.

Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back 20 years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs.