US China Trade

Shipping containers are seen at a port of Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The United States has accused China in a report Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, of failing to meet its commitments to the World Trade Organization. 

 AP Photo/Kin Cheung

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has accused China of failing to meet its commitments to the World Trade Organization and says it is exploring new ways to combat aggressive Chinese trade practices.

In its annual report on Chinese compliance with WTO rules, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday that China isn’t keeping the promises it made to open its markets to foreign competition when it joined the 164-country Geneva-based agency in 2001.

“China has instead retained and expanded its state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade,’’ said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. “China’s policies and practices challenge the premise of the WTO’s rules and cause serious harm to workers and businesses around the world.’’

Among other things, the United States repeated longstanding accusations that China uses subsidies and regulations to favor its own companies at the expense of foreign competitors; floods world markets with cheap steel, aluminum and other products; and forces U.S. and other foreign companies to hand over prized technology as the price of access to Chinese markets.

The U.S. report said: “China’s leadership appears confident in its state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade and feels no need to conform to global norms.’’

The U.S. trade office said it is continuing to talk to China about “obtaining real change in its economic and trade regime.’’ And it is working with allies — and through the WTO — to put pressure on the Chinese government. Without offering specifics, the report said the U.S. is also exploring new ways “to use domestic trade tools strategically as needed in order to achieve a more level playing field with China for U.S. workers and businesses.’’

Voicing similar complaints about China, President Donald Trump slapped taxes on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports to the United States — tariffs the Biden administration is still imposing.

To reduce tensions, the U.S. and China reached a so-called Phase 1 trade agreement in January 2020. Among other things, the Chinese agreed to step up purchases of U.S. farm exports — benefiting Trump supporters in the American heartland.

But Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Trade calculated in a report last week that China has bought only 57% of U.S. exports it had to committed to purchase.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland, the largest European Union nation to border Ukraine, is making preparations to accept Ukrainian refugees in the event of another Russian attack on that country. But the Polish government hopes that worst-case scenario can be averted.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The arrest of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and the images that followed — a leader shackled and paraded before the cameras like a common criminal — were a stunning reversal for a man who for years seemed impervious to growing allegations of co…

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Ontario's premier announced Monday that Canada's most populous province will lift its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks — not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralyzed Ottawa, he said, but because "it is safe to do so."

MOSCOW (AP) — While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal.