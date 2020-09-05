Asia Typhoon

This Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Typhoon Haishen barreling toward the Okinawa islands in southern Japan on Saturday, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts. Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the last several days, urging people to brace for what could be a record storm and be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water. 

 NASA via AP

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, was barreling toward the Okinawa islands in southern Japan on Saturday, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts.

Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the last several days, urging people to brace for what could be a record storm and be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 112 miles per hour early Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu.

But the pouring rain, high tides and winds will hit before the typhoon, the agency said.

Okinawa is home to more than half of the roughly 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral treaty.

Haishen, or “sea god” in Chinese, was moving northward at 9 mph from out at sea, south of Minami Daito, an island to the south of Japan. The projected course has Haishen hitting the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday.

Meteorological agency official Yoshihisa Nakamoto said he was concerned about people staying home instead of fleeing because of fears about the coronavirus.

“You should not avoid getting out because of such fears,” he told reporters, stressing that local communities will have social distancing measures in place at evacuation locales.

Earlier in the week, Typhoon Maysak battered southern Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes. A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan. Two people, both Filipino, were rescued Friday and one body was recovered. Rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area.

The search has been temporarily halted because of Typhoon Haishen, according to the Philippine government. The two rescued Filipinos have spoken with their families, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Tags

In other news

Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find quarantine locations in dormitory buildings and off-campus properties to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it.

+2
2nd survivor rescued after livestock ship sinks off Japan

2nd survivor rescued after livestock ship sinks off Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard rescued a second survivor on Friday in waters where a ship carrying thousands of cows from New Zealand is believed to have sunk during stormy weather, officials said. Hours earlier, an unconscious crew member was also recovered but later died.

It’s class time again across Europe, virus or no

It’s class time again across Europe, virus or no

PARIS (AP) — Tugging on their masks or dashing to hug long-unseen friends, millions of children returned to school across Europe and beyond Tuesday in a mass experiment aimed at bridging inequalities and resuscitating economies — despite the persistent pandemic.

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic Monday as the government urged hot spot Victoria state to announce plans to lift a lockdown on the country’s second-largest city.