Two popes -- one retired, one reigning -- cause a furor

In this Sept. 28, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis, right, hugs Pope Benedict XVI prior to the start of a meeting with elderly faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Retired Pope Benedict XVI has broken his silence to reaffirm the value of priestly celibacy, co-authoring a bombshell book at the precise moment that Pope Francis is weighing whether to allow married men to be ordained to address the Catholic priest shortage.