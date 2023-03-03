Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) board as Federal Security Service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov sits next in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. 

 Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday arrested two Kansas men on allegations that the pair illegally exported aviation-related technology to Russia and provided repair services for the equipment.

Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky and Douglas Robertson are charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods in violation of U.S. law.

The charges come as the U.S. has drastically ramped up sanctions and financial penalties on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022. Along with thousands of sanctions on people and firms, export controls on the Kremlin are meant to limit access to computer chips and other products needed to equip a modern military.

The Justice Department says Buyanovsky and Robertson owned and operated KanRus Trading Co., which allegedly supplied aircraft electronics to Russian companies and provided repair services for equipment used in Russian-manufactured aircraft.

The indictment says that since 2020, they conspired to evade U.S. export laws by concealing and misstating the true end users and destinations of their exports and by shipping equipment through third-party countries.

They face up to 35 years in prison if convicted. Lawyers for Buyanovsky and Robertson couldn’t be identified from the provided documents, and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for their information.

The FBI and the Commerce Department's Office of Export Enforcement are investigating the case.

Matthew S. Axelrod, assistant secretary for export enforcement at the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, said at an American Bar Association event in Miami Thursday that state actors like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are trying to “take advantage of rapid advances in technology,” adding that sensitive technologies being sent to these countries are “top of our list from an enforcement perspective.”

Since the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials have said they would increase enforcement and sanctions on people and entities that assist Russia in the procurement of weaponry and technology that would bolster its military.

In other news

Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies

Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials accused Ukrainian saboteurs of crossing into western Russia and attacking local villages Thursday, an accusation that Ukraine denied, warning that Moscow could use the claims to justify stepping up its own assaults in the ongoing war.

New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, authorities said.

Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support

Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday her first visit to Ukraine underscored Washington's commitment to continuing its economic support for the country, as the din of air raid sirens echoed across the Ukrainian capital.

Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defenses.

Greece train crash search moves 'centimeter by centimeter'

Greece train crash search moves 'centimeter by centimeter'

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Emergency crews cut through the mangled remains of a passenger train on Thursday, progressing “centimeter by centimeter” in their search for the dead from a head-on collision in northern Greece that killed at least 46 people. Rail workers went on strike to protest…