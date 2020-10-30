Turkey Earthquake

People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 10.3 miles and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

 DHA via AP

ISTANBUL (AP) — A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey’s western Izmir province and leaving at least four people dead.

Dozens more were injured, while some damage to buildings and the road network, and four light injuries were also reported on Samos.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that four people were killed in Izmir and 120 were injured. He said 38 ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and 35 medical rescue teams were working in Izmir.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 with an epicenter 8 miles north northeast of the Greek island of Samos. The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0. It is common for preliminary magnitudes to differ in the early hours and days after a quake. Multiple aftershocks struck the region.

