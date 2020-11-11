Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

Presidential Concessions

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since the election to take part in the annual presidential rite.

Trump has spent the last several days holed up at the White House.

He’s made no public comments since President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes on Saturday needed to win the presidency.

Although his official schedule has been devoid of public events, Trump has made several personnel moves — firing his Defense Secretary Mark Esper and installing three staunch loyalists to top defense jobs.

The president’s resistance to acknowledging the outcome of the race has stalled the transition process as the head of the General Services Administration, a Trump appointee, has held off on certifying Biden as the winner of the election.

The certification — known as ascertainment — frees up money for the transition and clears the way for Biden’s team to begin putting in place the transition process at agencies.

From his Twitter account on Tuesday, Trump again raised unsupported claims of “massive ballot counting abuse” and predicted he would ultimately win. Trump’s tweets were swiftly flagged by the social media network as disputed claims about election fraud.

With the exception of weekend visits to his private golf club in northern Virginia, Trump has remained at the White House since Election Day and last appeared before cameras to deliver a statement six days ago.

Trump will be joined at Arlington National Cemetery by first lady Melania Trump as well Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.

Pence had been scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday, according to Federal Aviation Administration, but will instead be in Washington on Wednesday. Pence’s office didn’t immediately comment on the status of his trip.

Pence has vacationed on the island along Florida’s Gulf Coast several times previously.

