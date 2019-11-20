NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say two young children were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 3 and 5, died Tuesday afternoon on a farm near Nappanee. Both were pronounced dead at the scene about 25 miles southeast of South Bend.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer began pulling it forward, unaware that the children were beneath the trailer. Both suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities haven’t released the youngsters’ names.

Relatives say the children lived at a home on the farm property, but no one noticed they had left that home’s fenced-in yard and were near the truck.

Tags

In other news

Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts

Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran will likely buy new advanced fighter jets and tanks next year when a U.N. Security Council arms embargo is scheduled to be lifted, a senior U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday as the Defense Intelligence Agency released a new assessment of Iran’s military capabilities.

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

WASHINGTON (AP) — One top national security aide who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president called it “improper.” Another said it was “unusual.” The two testified Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reached deeper into the White House.

Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles

Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of an avalanche of battery-powered vehicles coming from mainstream and luxury automakers during the next two years that industry analysts say will boost electric vehicle sales.

Alleged gunman, 4 others charged in football game shooting

Alleged gunman, 4 others charged in football game shooting

Authorities have charged five men, including the alleged gunman, in connection with a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game that they said Saturday was the result of “petty vengeance.” Three people were wounded, including two seriously.

Ousted ambassador felt ‘big threat;’ Trump assails her anew

Ousted ambassador felt ‘big threat;’ Trump assails her anew

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail in Trump impeachment hearings Friday of the “big threat” she felt upon suddenly being ousted from her post and learning President Donald Trump had denounced her in his July phone call with Ukraine’s p…

Officials looking for motive in California school shooting

Officials looking for motive in California school shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Investigators worked to figure out why a boy known as a “regular kid” opened fire outside a Southern California high school on his 16th birthday, killing two students and wounding more before turning the gun on himself.