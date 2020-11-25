Texas Storm Cleanup

The roof of a Waterdance Apartments building was peeled off by a tornado-warned storm Tuesday night and landed on residents cars in the parking lot. Damage also occurred at The Mirage Apartments along Pioneer Parkway in Arlington, Texas Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. 

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Powerful thunderstorms swept through parts of the Southern Plains on Tuesday night, causing damage in the Dallas-area city of Arlington but no reported injuries or fatalities.

A National Weather Service team will survey damage in Arlington to determine whether a tornado caused the damage, meteorologist Jason Dunn told the Star-Telegram newspaper.

“They will be out to determine how intense the winds were at that time,” Dunn said. “They also will be out to try and track it and how wide it was.”

Large hail and strong winds were also reported in Oklahoma, but there were no widespread reports of damage.

In the South, tornadoes and severe storms are not uncommon in the late fall and early winter.

“We could get a tornado any month of the year here,” Dunn said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says more severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the week in parts of the South and Midwest.

