Personnel with the New Brunswick department of transportation and infrastructure block the road next to a large tree that fell on Woodstock Road in Fredericton, N.B., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Severe conditions were predicted across parts of Massachusetts and Maine, and hurricane conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where the storm, Lee, downgraded early Saturday from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone, was expected to make landfall later in the day.