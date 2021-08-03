South Carolina Shooting

Deputies gather Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2021, outside the scene where three people were killed and one person injured in a shooting, in Greenwood, S.C. 

 Damian Dominguez/The Index-Journal via AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel, authorities said.

A man, woman and 10-year-old girl were killed in the shootings Monday around 3 p.m. inside a Greenwood County home just off U.S. Highway 25, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

On Tuesday, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Randy Grant Perkins, 56, Megan Lee Gale Dinkins, 30, and Shey Nicole Dinkins, according to local news outlets. All were listed as residents of the same Greenwood home.

Another child was also hurt in the shooting, but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911, Kelly said.

Jeffery David Powell, 36, was arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida, deputies said in a statement early Tuesday morning.

Kelly told the newspaper that Powell flew to Florida on a commercial flight but didn’t give details about how he got to the airport or what led to his arrest.

Deputies were still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Kelly said at a news conference Monday evening.

“There’s a relationship there, but we’re still trying to get some of those details on how they know each other,” the sheriff said.

Powell has a charge of breach of trust of between $2,000 and $10,000 pending in Greenwood County and was convicted of domestic violence in both 2013 and 2014, according to court records.

Deputies did not say if Powell had a lawyer and they did not detail what charges he is facing in the shootings.

The shootings happened in a rural area about 8 miles south of Greenwood and about 50 miles south of Greenville.

