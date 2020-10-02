JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, authorities said.

“After shooting the victim, the suspect was found to have shot himself in an attempt to take his own life,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.”

Jail records show Daisean Thomas Biffle was absentee booked into jail.

Tuesday’s shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m., officials said. Authorities found Biffle injured and a 22-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. They recovered a weapon at the scene.

The two were Amazon employees and were in a relationship, the Florida Times-Union reported.

It was the second fatal shooting at the facility this year. On June 29, a job applicant was killed in an ambush outside the center.

It was not immediately known whether Biffle has a lawyer.

Tags

In other news

Suspect in fatal Florida shooting at Amazon center arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, authorities said.

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presiden…

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

LONDON (AP) — An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the world’s poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and vaccines themselves — and is running into skepticism even from some of those it’s intended to help most.

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

NEW YORK (AP) — In RVs, rental homes and five-star resorts, families untethered by the constraints of physical classrooms for their kids have turned the new school year into an extended summer vacation, some lured by the ailing hotel industry catering to parents with remote learners through …

First debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

First debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different vi…