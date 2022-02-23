Brian Hohmann, mechanic and owner of Accurate Automotive, in Burlington, Mass., attaches a diagnostics scan tool, center left, to a vehicle and a laptop computer, below, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Burlington. The diagnostics scan tool sends information from the vehicle's computer to the laptop so a mechanic can view information about the vehicle's performance. Hohmann said most independent shops are perfectly capable of competing with dealerships on both repair skills and price as long as they have the information and software access they need.