Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow

Wintry Weather

Rashad Taylor clears snow on Genesee Street in Springfield's Liberty Heights neighborhood after an overnight snowstorm, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Springfield, Mass. 

 Don Treeger/The Republican via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A storm that snarled Thanksgiving travel across much of the country brought a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet and wind to the East, slowing the Monday morning commute, closing schools and offices, and canceling or delaying hundreds of flights.

The storm dumped one round of snow on parts of the region late Sunday and could drop 10 to 20 inches total by Tuesday morning from Pennsylvania to Maine, forecasters said. Heavy snow was also possible in the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina.

Alana Kirkpatrick didn’t enjoy her 5 a.m. “workout” in Nashua, New Hampshire, which consisted of removing heaps of snow from her car.

“Why do I still live in New England?” she said.

In areas not already bludgeoned by the first wave, schools closed preemptively as rain was expected to turn into snow in the region’s first significant storm of the season, a nor’easter so named because the winds typically come from the northeast.

Inland areas appeared to be in for the worst snow, with the forecast in Albany, New York, predicting 6 to 14 inches. Closer to the heavily populated, coastal Interstate 95 corridor, a wintry mix was more likely.

Only 3 inches of snow was forecast for New York City and 5 inches for Philadelphia. Up to 9 inches, though, was possible in Boston by Tuesday night.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told nonessential state employees to stay home Monday, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy decided to close government offices for nonessential employees at noon.

More than 200 flights into or out of the U.S. were canceled Monday morning, with more than 700 delays. Airports in the New York and Boston areas accounted for many of them.

Tractor-trailers were banned or lower speed limits put in place on stretches of highway in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. New York also posted lower speed limits on some highways.

Many buses from New York City to Pennsylvania and upstate destinations such as Ithaca and Binghamton were canceled.

Dozens of school districts in upstate New York were closed Monday, along with several State University of New York campuses and other colleges.

The trouble began in the East on Sunday as the storm moved out of the Midwest.

State police had responded to more than 550 storm-related crashes across New York by 7 p.m. Icy roads caused crashes on Interstate 84 in Pennsylvania, and ice closed part of Interstate 81 near Binghamton, New York, for a time.

The same storm has pummeled the U.S. for days as it moved cross country, dumping heavy snow from California to the Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

Duluth, Minnesota, is cleaning up more than 21 inches of snow. Major highways reopened in Wyoming and Colorado after blizzard conditions and drifting snow blocked them.

Tags

In other news

New higher-speed Florida train has highest US death rate

New higher-speed Florida train has highest US death rate

MIAMI (AP) — After Richard Branson announced his Virgin Group would partner with Brightline, Florida’s new higher-speed passenger rail service, a train whisked the British billionaire, VIPs and journalists from Miami to West Palm Beach in just over an hour and then back, with no problems.

Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow

Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow

NEW YORK (AP) — A storm that snarled Thanksgiving travel across much of the country brought a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet and wind to the East, slowing the Monday morning commute, closing schools and offices, and canceling or delaying hundreds of flights.

US travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

US travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A storm packing heavy, blinding snow and fierce winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska marched into the upper Midwest on Wednesday as anxious Thanksgiving travelers buckled up and barreled headlong into a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in Colorado, Wyoming

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in Colorado, Wyoming

DENVER (AP) — A storm that dumped heavy snow in Colorado and Wyoming forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights in Denver on Tuesday and has made driving impossible in some parts of the two states just as the busy Thanksgiving week travel period went into high gear.

Wildfire burning in California mountains grows

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire burning Tuesday on Southern California mountains north of Santa Barbara forced as many as 6,300 people from their homes, but an approaching storm offered hope that the flames would be doused, authorities said.