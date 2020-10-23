In this Oct. 13, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, right, reacts during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Nashville, Tenn. The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. But the person familiar with the review says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks.