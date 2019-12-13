In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 photo, Sandy Parsons is shown at her seasonal stand, at the Capitol Market in Charleston, W.Va. Parsons never received her order of 350 trees this year from a North Carolina farm, citing a short supply. Instead, she was sent a few much-smaller trees to sell at her lot. Christmas trees are in tight supply again this year across the United States, depending upon location and seller, as the industry continues bouncing back from the Great Recession.