China Game Tycoon Dies

The Yoozoo logo is displayed at the Yoozoo group headquarters in Shanghai on Dec. 8, 2020. Police in Shanghai say a suspect has been detained in the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese video game company that is producing films based on popular science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem.” Yoozoo Games said Lin Qi, 39, died on Christmas Day after being hospitalized. 

 Chinatopix via AP

BEIJING (AP) — Police in Shanghai say they have detained a suspect in the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese video game company that makes films based on the popular science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem.”

Lin Qi, 39, died on Christmas Day after being hospitalized, according to his company, Yoozoo Games Co., also known as Youzu Interactive.

A police statement said a 39-year-old coworker, identified only by the surname Xu, was detained. The statement said the victim was hospitalized Dec. 17 and diagnosed with possible poisoning but gave no other details.

An employee who answered the phone Monday at the Shanghai police press office said there was no additional information to release.

The business magazine Caixin, citing unidentified industry sources, said the suspect is an employee of Yoozoo’s film division and was working on “The Three-Body Problem.”

Yoozoo also is know for its game “Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming,” based on the popular TV series.

Lin ranked No. 870 among China’s richest entrepreneurs with a net worth of $1 billion, according to Hurun Report, which follows China’s wealthy.

Tags

In other news

British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar

British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar

LONDON (AP) — British hospitals are canceling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus.

+2
Trump relents, signs COVID relief, averts federal shutdown

Trump relents, signs COVID relief, averts federal shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville blew himself up in the explosion, and appears to have acted alone, federal officials said Sunday.

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighborhoods have mostly been chopped up and hauled away, but t…

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — A stream of marching bands joyously paraded through Bethlehem on Thursday, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened Christmas Eve celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand

Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans shot down a Democratic bid on Thursday to pass President Donald Trump’s longshot, end-of-session demand for $2,000 direct payments to most Americans as he ponders whether to sign a long-overdue COVID-19 relief bill.