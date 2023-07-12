Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears

A farmer collects harvest on a field ten kilometers from the front line, arround a crater left by the Russian rocket in the foreground, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, July 4, 2022. Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a U.N.-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country's Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.